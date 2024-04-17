NWA Women’s Chorus to present spring concert

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus will present its spring concert, themed "It's About Time," at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 21. First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, located at 20 Boyce Drive, is hosting this concert.

At the spring concert, the chorus will be accompanied by its pianist, Denise Richards, along with guest cellist Mary Stewart. The music selected for this concert relates to the theme of time, whether focusing on clocks, calendars, seasons, the changes the passage of time bring, and other temporal issues.

The chorus, originally named the Bella Vista Women's Chorus, has been performing since 1975. Director Larry Zehring, who earned a doctorate in vocal musical performance, choral conducting, and musicology, has led the chorus since 1987.

The singers enjoy performing numbers across a variety of musical genres, including Broadway, spiritual, seasonal, classical, pop and jazz songs. They provide entertainment for community and veterans' groups, in retirement homes and educational settings, and look forward to singing the National Anthem this summer at another Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball game.

The director, singers and musicians welcome the public to this event.