Forest forensics program set for Sunday at Hobbs

Hobbs State Park Conservation Area will host a free program on forest forensics at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 21, in the park's visitor center located at 20201 East Hwy. 12 in Rogers.

Dr. Fred Paillet, retired U.S. Geological Survey Research Scientist and Adjunct Professor of Geoscience at the University of Arkansas, will:

Present forest ecology from the hiker's point of view.

Help participants learn to recognize the signs of past forest events like windstorms and fire.

Show how the forest is poised to replace itself in the future.

Show how to recognize tree species by their bark and habitat, even when felled long ago.

Following his presentation, Paillet will take those interested on a guided forest forensic hike along Pigeon Roost Trail.

For more information, contact the park's visitor center at 479-789-5000.

About Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the Northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.