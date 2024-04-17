City, POA Meetings

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

Regular meetings of the City Council and Planning Commission are live streamed and archived at youtube.com/@BellaVistaCommTV/streams.

April 22 -- City Council regular session, 6 p.m.

May 2 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

May 13 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

May 20 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live streamed and archived at youtube.com/@BVVPOA/videos.

April 18 -- Board of Directors work session 9 a.m.

April 25 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

May 8 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

May 8 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

May 9 -- Rules & Regulations Committee, 1:30 p.m.

May 13 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.