Bella Vista Fire Department to host open house at new Training Center

The Bella Vista Fire Department is excited to welcome residents and the public to an open house at the Fire Training Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 3. The center is located at 7 Carlisle Drive, off U.S. Hwy. 71 just south of the state line.

The center is decades in the making and was built with funds from a voter-approved bond issue, which was passed in March 2020. The center features a support building with classroom and EMS lab, a five-story training tower with adjacent burn room and a large driver training area.

The training center officially opened in February 2024. The open house is a chance for residents and members of the public to see what their tax dollars have paid for and how their local fire and EMS department will benefit from this facility for years to come.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided thanks to donations and BankOZK.

