Bella Vista Community Band announces 2024 concert dates

The Bella Vista Community Band has announced its schedule of performances this year at Blowing Springs Park.

The outdoor schedule runs May through September. Programs are free to the public and begin at 7 p.m. with the exception of the Labor Day performance, which will begin at 6:30.

Additional performances have been announced in September at First United Methodist Church and in December at the Bella Vista Community Church.

Prime Cut Catering will be on location for each performance date at Blowing Springs Park. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 6:45. No tickets or reservations are required.

The menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken sandwiches, sides and drinks.

Crazy Willy's Ice Cream truck will also be on location.

Those attending will need to bring a chair to sit in for the concert.

Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way. After crossing the bridge, continue straight through the stop sign. Cooper Elementary School will be to the south. Drive past the RV park until you arrive at the park.

2024 schedule

Blowing Springs Park

Tuesday, May 5

Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day)

Tuesday, June 11

Thursday, July 4

Tuesday, July 16

Tuesday, July 30

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day, 6:30 p.m.)

Other performances:

Sunday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. -- the band will play in Becker Hall, First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista.

The Christmas program will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Bella Vista Community Church.

About the band

Bella Vista Community Band provides live music for area residents and the opportunity for those who play or have played band instruments in the past to participate in music making.

The band is always looking for new members. Musicians young and old are encouraged to join. The past few years brought several high school students and all said the experience was worth the time and effort.

Rehearsals are every Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church. Practice will be held Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 for the Dec. 15 Christmas program.

At this time the band is in need of saxophones, low reeds, tuba, trombones and percussion. For more information contact Shari Ogburn at 479-448-9150.

File photo Spectators bring their own chairs to enjoy the environment beauty and music performed by the Bella Vista Community Band at Blowing Springs events.

