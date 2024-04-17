Andante plans programs for National Music Week

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista is planning a lineup of programs and activities for National Music Week, May 5-12. The National Federation of Music Clubs' 2024 theme is "Music is ... Yours, Mine, Ours!"

Elen Wright and Ann Pope, National Music Week chairs of Andante, have arranged music programs for each day of the week. The featured concert, organized by Martha Sheets, will be in Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend the free music program.

The Andante committee is adding musical events at retirement and care facilities and parks in the Northwest Arkansas area. Performers, locations and times are to be announced soon.

Public libraries in Bella Vista, Bentonville and Gravette are creating National Music Week displays with storybooks of a musical theme, a coloring page to color (as seen in the photo) and free bookmarks with the National Music Week logo.

The Northwest Arkansas Community College Music Department will provide an enlarged 20" x 30" National Music Week poster for students to enjoy coloring during the week of finals and adjudications, along with concerts on campus.

National Music Week was first observed in 1924, with 452 cities and towns participating. Various music club members, including Mrs. John F. Lyons, then president of National Federation of Music Clubs, served on the first National Music Week Committee in 1924.

Charles M. Tremaine first conceived of the idea of a National Music Week and formed his dream into reality. May 4-10, 1924, Tremaine guided the first synchronized celebration. From 1924 to 1947, he formulated the program, carried on the executive work and made National Music Week internationally famous.

Andante Music Club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs. For more information visit andantemusicclub.org or email [email protected].