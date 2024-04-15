Robert O’Malley





Robert Francis O'Malley, 70, died April 3, 2024, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Feb. 14, 1954, in La Crosse, Wis., son of Joseph Reginald and Charlotte (Regan) O'Malley.

Originally from Waterloo, Iowa, Robert (Bob) graduated from Columbus High School in 1972. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation and was honorably discharged in 1978, later serving in the Army Reserves. Bob attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology receiving his LPN in 1986 and RN in 1990.

He married Sarah Lynn Messerly on June 16, 1990. The couple resided in Grundy Center, Iowa, where they opened a coffeehouse, O'Malley's Java Joint. They moved to Bella Vista in 2003.

Bob worked as a nurse at the Iowa Veterans' Home in Marshalltown, Iowa, as well as hospitals in Iowa, Arkansas and Missouri. He was also employed as a travel nurse in California, South Carolina and on the Navajo and Hopi reservations in Arizona and New Mexico.

Bob had many interests and hobbies that included raising chickens, breeding English bulldogs, painting and pottery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph; brother-in-law, Dennis Jans; and sister-in-law, Cindy O'Malley.

He is survived by his wife; son, Chad of Bentonville; daughter, Jennifer Dixon (Shawn) of Pea Ridge; sister, Susan Jans of Mesa, Ariz.; three brothers, Thomas (Shellie) of Panama City Beach, Fla., and David (Liz) and Tony, both of Waterloo; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Circle of Life Hospice Home at Legacy Village.

