Joyce Kramer





Joyce Barbara Kramer, 83, of Bella Vista passed away March 2, 2024, in Rogers. She was born in Seattle to Donald and Dorothy Geimeier on July 18, 1940.

She grew up and attended school in Buffalo, N.Y. While working at Westinghouse after high school she met and married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Kramer. Joyce and Dick were married June 18, 1960, in Buffalo. During their early years of marriage, they lived in Buffalo, Greenville, S.C., St. Louis, Oklahoma City, and spent many happy years in Idabel, Okla. Upon retirement, Joyce and Dick moved to Bella Vista, where they enjoyed their retirement years with wonderful friends and neighbors, traveling, and finding time to enjoy their hobbies and family.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Kramer; daughter, Debbie McCarty; father, Don Geimeier; mother, Dorothy Geimeier; sister, Christine Cain; brother-in-law, Steve Cain; and nephew, Ryan Cain.

Joyce is survived by her son, Mike Kramer and his wife Julie; daughter, Nancy Dudeck and her husband David; sister, Donna Book and her husband Bruce; granddaughters, Andrea Kramer and Emeline McCarty; grandsons, Jesse Haddock, Robert McCarty III and John James "JJ" Kramer; great-granddaughter, Allie Dennis; and niece, Stephanie Cashion.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Bella Vista Baptist Church, 50 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home.

