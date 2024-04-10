Gem and mineral society to hold spring show at new location

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society of Siloam Springs will hold its annual spring gem, mineral and jewelry show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at the National Guard Armory, 1333 Lincoln Street in Siloam Springs.

The club had the opportunity to move to a slightly larger and more convenient facility this year. There are no steps for vendors or customers to navigate and there is more room for more dealers.

The annual show is the club's major fundraiser and a way to let the community know about the club and hobby -- rocks!

The show will feature gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry. There will be displays and exhibits, lapidary demonstrations, a silent auction, a gem wash, and door prizes.

The gem wash trailer, which was absent last year due to mechanical problems, will be back. Customers can purchase a small bag of dirt and wash it out in the water flume to find fossils, various rocks, gemstones, and all manner of fun things that rockhounds find when they go out and dig up their finds.

The cost to attend is a $3 donation for adults and children 10 and above. Children under 10 are admitted free when with an adult.

For more information, call 479-254-0894 or email [email protected].