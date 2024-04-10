Farmers markets opening for the season

Those looking to buy locally-grown produce and handmade products have several options as farmers markets are beginning to open for the season.

Northwest Arkansas Farmers Markets

Fayetteville Farmers Markets is open Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (opening day was held April 6)

Bentonville Farmers Market is set to open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

Bella Vista Farmers Market will open Sunday, April 21. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Gravette Farmers Market is set for Saturday, April 27, with the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, May 4 three local markets will open:

The Rogers Local Food and Art Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Siloam Springs Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m

The Springdale Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Goshen Farmers Market begins on Thursday, May 9, with hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Southwest Missouri Farmers Markets

Downtown Simsberry Farmers Market opened Saturday, April 6 with hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 10289 E. State Hwy. 90, Pineville, Mo.

Creekside Farmers Market opened Saturday, April 6 with hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- 20953 Hwy 71, Jane, Mo. (on property of Jeff's Auto)