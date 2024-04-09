Sanda Schultz

Sandra "Sandy" Jean Schultz, 77, passed away April 3, 2024, at Sunrise of Lenexa, Kan.

Sandy was born Jan. 6, 1947, to Lloyd and Boyce (Kees) Keller in Waterloo, Iowa. Sandy spent most of her childhood in Salina, Kan., before moving to Olla, La., for her senior year of high school to be closer to family.

Sandy briefly attended Louisiana Tech to study secretarial science and met John R. Schultz, who she married May 24, 1969. After the marriage, Sandy moved to Missouri where she worked off and on as a secretary. She welcomed her first and only child, Jennifer L. (Schultz) McCalmon, on Oct. 11, 1972.

Throughout her life, Sandy was an active participant in organizations such as the Jaycees, her church Sunday school and other various social organizations. Sandy eventually retired in Bella Vista, where she lived the remainder of her life.

Her daughter said Sandy's proudest achievement was becoming a grandmother. She talked about her two grandchildren frequently and how proud she was of their accomplishments. She also found comfort in her faith and lived her life accordingly.

Sandy is survived by her husband, John R. Schultz; daughter, Jennifer L. (Schultz) McCalmon and her husband Kevin; and grandchildren, Meredith L. McCalmon and Owen R. McCalmon.

Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S. Black Bob Road, Olathe, Kan. Funeral service will follow at 11 am. Sandy will be buried at Chickasaw Cemetery in Olla.

For more information, please visit www.penwellgabelkc.com.



