Fairway Notes

Golf Leagues

Oldes Men's 9-Hole

The Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group plays on Tuesday mornings and is seeking new members for the 2024 golf season. The group plays from the red tees and all Bella Vista golf courses are played. The group usually plays a Texas Scramble and all events are handicapped. There is no fee to join, but a $3 entry fee per event is requested.

This is a social golf group with a goal of making new friends. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Contact Barry Owen at [email protected] or 479-876-8432.

Women's 5+4-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association is accepting members for the 2024 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5+4-Hole Golf offers fun, fellowship and exercise.

The group usually plays at Brittany Golf Course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few dates. Play is on Mondays, April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played: scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc. No handicaps are used.

Sign up at the golf course once play starts in April or email Mary Schmid at [email protected].

Annual dues are $15. Make checks payable to Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association. Mail checks and application forms to: Judy Schenk, 73 Branchwood Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

For more details, contact Char Sorensen (763-670-5438) or Carlotta Harned (479-426-2496). For more information and a registration form go to sites.google.com/site/bv5wga.

Women's 9-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista 9-Hole Women's Golf Association is currently seeking membership applications for the 2024 golf season.

Play is on Monday mornings April through October. The group plays a variety of games with tee times or shotguns. There is a pre-season sign up if you want to get into the swing of things before league play starts. Additional information can be downloaded from the POA website or from bv9wga.com.

There is a kick-off spring brunch at 9 a.m. on March 25 at the Bella Vista Recreation Center.

Contact Vicki Mulder, membership chair, at 815-222 3596 or Jackie Gain, president, at 601-529-8346 for additional information.

Men's 9-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista 9-Hole Men's Golf Association is currently seeking membership applications for the 2024 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays with tee times, April through October. The association plays Bella Vista courses from the red tees (gold and whites are optional) for the season with four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes.

There is a spring lunch prior to the start of the season. A hole-in-one pot and lunch fees are optional.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website or the association's site: sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020/.

For more information call Randy Dietz, membership chair, at 610-570-1041.

Tournaments

Shot in the Dark

POA Members

April 25

Highlands

Registration is underway on the POA website: bellavistapoa.com/tournaments/

Folds of Honor

POA Members

May 4

Highlands

Since 2007, the Folds of Honor has carried forth this singular, noble mission: To provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

This tournament is a 4-person scramble. Team entry fee is $240, or sponsor a hole for an additional $100. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. on May 1.

Registration is available at bellavistapoa.com/golf/tournaments, or by filling out a form at any POA pro shop or the Golf Ops office.