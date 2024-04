Bates College -- Lewiston, Maine

Hadley Ward of Bella Vista was named to the dean's list at Bates College for the fall/winter semester ending in December 2023. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.

Ward is still considering a major at Bates.

Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world.