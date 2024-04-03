City, POA Meetings

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

Regular meetings of the City Council and Planning Commission are live streamed and archived at youtube.com/@BellaVistaCommTV/streams.

April 8 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

April 15 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

April 22 -- City Council regular session, 6 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live streamed and archived at youtube.com/@BVVPOA/videos.

April 8 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

April 10 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

April 10 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

April 18 -- Board of Directors work session 9 a.m.

April 25 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.