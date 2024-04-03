Blue Wave Celebrates 25 Years in the Community

This year, Blue Wave Hearing Centers is celebrating their 25th anniversary in Northwest Arkansas. They are proud to be the longest-running, independent, family-owned hearing care practice in Benton County.

"We want to thank our patients and our community for honoring us with their trust for 25 years," says Dr. Molly Dillon, audiologist and owner of both the Bentonville and Bella Vista Blue Wave Hearing Centers. "Being referred by current patients is the sincerest compliment we can receive and keeps us motivated to continue providing world-class customer service."

The Bella Vista location opened in 1999. At that time, it was called the Bella Vista Hearing Center, but was rebranded to Blue Wave Hearing Center in 2015 upon the opening of their Bentonville location.

"Our mission is just as relevant today as it was when we opened the doors to our Sugar Creek clinic back in 1999," says Dr. Dillon. "Our commitment this community goes beyond helping patients regain their sense of hearing, to educating the public about hearing loss and solutions."

Blue Wave Hearing regularly provides free hearing screenings at health fairs, offers free services to veterans and hosts seminars to educate the public about research and treatments.

Today's hearing technology has changed drastically over the past 25 years.

Blue Wave's Hearing Aid Test Drive™ is great way to explore this new technology. The program lets patients get fit with new hearing devices on a free, no-obligation trial basis.

With two locations to serve you, finding your perfect hearing device is easy. Call (479) 202-9646 or visit www.BlueWaveHearing.com to schedule a free hearing screening and Hearing Aid Test Drive™.