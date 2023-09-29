Sept. 28 – Oct. 4, 2023

Delbert Vogel

Delbert Vogel, age 81, of Prairie du Sac, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Delbert was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Montrose, Mo., the son of Nicholas and Genevieve (Goth) Vogel. He worked at Kansas City Power & Light as a mechanic for nearly 30 years. He had a knack for building and fixing things, and he enjoyed fishing and traveling. His favorite place to fish was Canada, where he traveled each year with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ken Vogel.

He is survived by his sons, Dale Vogel and David (Tara) Vogel; four grandchildren, Mechelle Ogborn, Robyn Campbell, Brayden Birkett and Cameron Birkett; six great-grandchildren, Kody, Tyler, Kaitlin, Travis, Eric and Chase; and two brothers, Roger and Roy Vogel. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Nov. 4, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, 314 W. Jefferson St., Clinton, Mo.

Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.



