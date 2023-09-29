The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 28 – Oct. 4, 2023

by Staff Reports | Today at 9:55 a.m.
Delbert Vogel

Delbert Vogel

Delbert Vogel, age 81, of Prairie du Sac, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Delbert was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Montrose, Mo., the son of Nicholas and Genevieve (Goth) Vogel. He worked at Kansas City Power & Light as a mechanic for nearly 30 years. He had a knack for building and fixing things, and he enjoyed fishing and traveling. His favorite place to fish was Canada, where he traveled each year with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ken Vogel.

He is survived by his sons, Dale Vogel and David (Tara) Vogel; four grandchildren, Mechelle Ogborn, Robyn Campbell, Brayden Birkett and Cameron Birkett; six great-grandchildren, Kody, Tyler, Kaitlin, Travis, Eric and Chase; and two brothers, Roger and Roy Vogel. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Nov. 4, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, 314 W. Jefferson St., Clinton, Mo.

Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.


Print Headline: Obituaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Wonderland Cave card travels to Kansas in 1936
by Staff Reports
Brothers meet yearly for golf in Bella Vista
by Rachel Dickerson
Funds approved for interior demo
by Samuel Clanton
No special election for police pensions this fall
by Samuel Clanton
Highlands Church car show this weekend
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT