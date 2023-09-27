Wonderland Cave card travels to Kansas in 1936

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is in possession of many old-time postcards collected over the years, either by donation or purchased from sites such as eBay. Many are postmarked as sent with a note to the receiver and offer a view into Bella Vista's past.

Museum employees and volunteers enjoy "the hunt" of finding such treasures, piecing together the puzzle of sender/receiver and developing a deeper sense of the postmarked time period.

Postmarked July 9, 1936, this postcard photo is of Wonderland Cave in Bella Vista and shows a gathering of people in front of the cave. It was addressed to Miss Helen Hixon of Altoona, Kan., and signed, "Love, Ethel."

The 1930 census for Altoona lists the Hixon family as neighbors with the Poorbaugh family, which included a daughter named Ethel close to the same age as Helen Hixon. Therefore it is assumed that Ethel Poorbaugh sent this postcard to her friend Helen. The two ladies would have been around 20 years old in 1936.

To immerse in more photos of Wonderland Cave or to check out other old-time postcards with blurbs from the past, visit the historical museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way, on Highway 71 at Kingsland. Admission is free and the hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

You may contact the museum through the website bellavistamuseum.org or by phone at 479-855-2335.