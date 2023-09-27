Sunny Saturday engages garage sale shoppers

Xyta Lucas/Special to The Weekly Vista

Sherry, a vendor at the Bella Vista Historical Museum's Fall Garage Sale shops and visits one of the other vendors' booths of sale items during a lull of shoppers on Saturday, Sept. 23. The weekend was busy with garage sales throughout Bella Vista and the newly formed NWA Festival on Forest Hills Boulevard. Bikers traveled up and down Hwy. 71 to various NWA locations for the annual weekend event Bikes, Blues & BBQ.

Terri OByrne/The Weekly Vista

Xyta Lucas watches over the museum's garage sale items Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum's Fall Garage Sale. The sale, a fundraiser for the museum, slated for both both Friday and Saturday, had the misfortune of rain all day Friday with very few visitors or sales. Saturday turned out hot and sunny to bring out a steady stream of shoppers. The museum itself brought in $500 and 190 visitors inside the museum on Saturday.

Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista

Phyllis Layton, right, of MawMaw's Makes smiles and laughs as she welcomes shoppers to her booth at the Bella Vista Historical Museum's Fall Garage Sale Saturday, Sept. 23. Her homemade Christmas ornaments were a big draw to the shoppers as they stopped to admire and buy one-of-a-kind sparkles of beauty. Phyllis will have a display of her ornaments for sale in the museum's gift shop during the holiday season.

By Terri OByrne

[email protected]

