Overnight intersection closures at 340/Dogwood

by Staff Reports | September 27, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

The contractor is working to complete grading work to flatten out the intersection of Lancashire Boulevard (Hwy. 340) and Dogwood Drive in Bella Vista, which will provide an improved line of sight for motorists there.

This is a continuation of the Tanyard bridge replacement project in that area.

For this project, that intersection (Lancashire Boulevard and Dogwood Drive) will be closed from 8 p.m.-4:30 a.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Thursday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 29

Monday, Oct. 2

Tuesday, Oct. 3

The intersection will remain open during daytime hours. The contractor will post signage and notify residents there in advance.

This project is weather dependent and we motorists' patience is appreciated.

Cassi Lapp is the communications director for the city of Bella Vista.

