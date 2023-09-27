No special election for police pensions this fall

A special election to decide an additional one-half mill ad valorem property tax supporting police pensions in Bella Vista will not be held in November as originally planned.

Mayor John Flynn informed City Council members during their Sept. 18 work session that Benton County could not authorize the election due to an expired deadline for filing.

"The state law in one place says you have to file 70 days before an election, and in another place it says 90 days. So we weren't 90 and the county kicked it back," he said.

Flynn said the city could revisit the special election in the spring of 2024 or at another time. "If we did spring of 2024, it would go into effect the same time, because you have to report it by October 20. We just have to decide when's the smartest time to do that," he said.

In keeping with the Oct. 20 annual deadline, the City Council on Sept. 25 approved a resolution authorizing and levying the millage rate of ad valorem real and personal property taxes for 2023, to be collected in 2024.

General fund is set at 4 mills; the police pension fund remains one-half mill, and the fire department pension fund remains a full mill.

The half mill for police pensions brings in approximately $310,000 annually, according to officials, while actual costs are approximately $507,000, leaving the general fund having to cover a shortfall of $197,000 each year.

Furthermore, even at a full mill, the fire department pension collection is "under water," according to Flynn, also requiring support from the general fund.

If voters approve a half-mill increase for police pensions, Bella Vista homeowners would see an average increase of approximately $19 a year, according to the mayor. One mill is the legal maximum amount for police and fire pensions in the state of Arkansas.

In August, 30 local residents signed a petition calling for the ballot issue; only 20 signatures were required. Then on Aug. 28, the City Council approved a resolution expressing support for the citizen-led effort to authorize the levy.

At that time, Flynn said an election is not absolutely necessary, as the city can assess up to five mills in the general fund without a vote of the people, and currently only four mills are assessed. "I thought it was important to have the people decide," he said. "I don't like to impose taxes on people as opposed to having them figure it out."

The special election would cost the city a bit over $9,000, according to information provided to the City Council.