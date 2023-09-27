The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meetings

by Staff Reports | September 27, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at the Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

Sept. 28 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live streamed.

Sept. 28 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Oct. 11 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Oct. 12 -- Rules & Regulations meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Oct.19 -- Board of Directors work session, 6 p.m.

Print Headline: Meetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Wonderland Cave card travels to Kansas in 1936
by Staff Reports
Brothers meet yearly for golf in Bella Vista
by Rachel Dickerson
Funds approved for interior demo
by Samuel Clanton
No special election for police pensions this fall
by Samuel Clanton
Highlands Church car show this weekend
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT