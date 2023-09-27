Highlands Church car show this weekend

The Highlands Church sixth annual Charity Car Show & Cruise-In takes place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 371 Glasgow Rd.

Chairman Steve Terry said, "We've been pretty successful. It started pretty small and it has grown to be the largest car show in Bella Vista."

All proceeds from the show benefit three charities in Gravette: Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Kids.

Bright Futures supports students in the Gravette School District with "a little bit of everything," Terry said, such as clothing, school supplies, a doctor bill the family cannot afford, etc.

Samaritan's Feet has an event each year before school starts to give shoes to students in the Gravette School District, he said. There are usually some shoes left over that can be given out throughout the year as needed, he said.

Snack Packs for Kids is a program for food insecure children in the Gravette School District. It provides snacks over weekends and holidays for students. Volunteers from Highlands Church package the snacks at Samaritan's Community Center in Rogers.

Terry added the car show has raised $73,000 in the past five years for the three charities. Everything raised minus expenses for the meal and advertising goes to the charities.

New this year will be musical entertainment by the Bella Vista Strings, an 11-piece band. There will be some games and face painting as well.

Terry said about 150 to 170 vehicles have been shown at recent shows, and about 500 people attended the show last year. The car show is free, but a $10 donation to the charities is charged for lunch, which includes a hot dog or brat, water and a dessert.

Anyone who registers a vehicle receives a free lunch ticket.

"We welcome anybody that has any kind of automotive product they feel is interesting," he said. "It doesn't have to be a totally completed show vehicle. We welcome works in progress. Anything the owner thinks is interesting, we welcome to bring to the show."

There is no judging and there are no entry fees. Registration opens at 9 a.m.

About 40 volunteers from the church will be involved in helping with parking, the meal, games, etc.

"It's our biggest outreach project of the year at our church," he said.

Terry added, "Bella Vista is amazing. The cars in people's garages, you don't see running around town much, but they come out for this. We want everyone to come have a good time and raise as much as we can for those three charities."