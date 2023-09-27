Submitted photo The Bella Vista Garden Club is working to refill its sand beds at the facility at Village Wastewater with plants following the club's June plant sale in preparation for the 2024 plant sale. The club will dig out perennial plants, trees or shrubs donated by the community. To donate plants, contact Joal Miller at 716-543-5283.

Print Headline: Garden club seeking plant donations

