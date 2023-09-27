The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Garden club seeking plant donations

by From Staff Reports | September 27, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo The Bella Vista Garden Club is working to refill its sand beds at the facility at Village Wastewater with plants following the club's June plant sale in preparation for the 2024 plant sale. The club will dig out perennial plants, trees or shrubs donated by the community. To donate plants, contact Joal Miller at 716-543-5283.

The Bella Vista Garden Club is working to refill its sand beds with plants following its June plant sale in preparation for the 2024 plant sale. The club will dig out perennial plants, trees or shrubs donated by the community. To donate plants, contact Joal Miller at 716-543-5283.

Print Headline: Garden club seeking plant donations

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Wonderland Cave card travels to Kansas in 1936
by Staff Reports
Brothers meet yearly for golf in Bella Vista
by Rachel Dickerson
Funds approved for interior demo
by Samuel Clanton
No special election for police pensions this fall
by Samuel Clanton
Highlands Church car show this weekend
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT