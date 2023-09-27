The Weekly Vista
Free resident tree giveaway set for Oct. 13

by By Cassi Lapp Special to The Weekly Vista | September 27, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

The city of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents. For the fall 2023 giveaway, advanced sign up is required to reserve a tree, and pick up will be on Friday, Oct. 13.

The sign-up for trees of various species will open to residents at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29. Species are available on a first-come, first-served basis. One tree per household is allowed.

Species available this year include Downy Serviceberry, Paw Paw, American Beautyberry, Redbud, White Flowering Dogwood, Witch Hazel, Wild or Smooth Hydrangea, Shrubby St. John's Wort, Black Gum and Nannyberry Viburnum.

Sign up online starting Sept. 29 at https://bit.ly/3RoOcbR.

If the sign up is full, residents can be added to a wait list by emailing your name, address, phone number and desired species to [email protected].

Instructions for pickup will be sent to those who have successfully registered to receive a tree. Residents must provide proof of residency at pickup to receive their tree.

The trees have been provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation as part of a larger regional project to help increase and diversify the area's tree canopy.

For questions, call Community Development at 479-268-4980.

