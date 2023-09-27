The Weekly Vista
Fall is great at Beaver Lake, but be careful

Water level lower than past autumns by Flip Putthoff | September 27, 2023 at 11:34 a.m.
More hazards such as timber are exposed when the water level at Beaver Lake is low. Dwayne Culmer fishes on Sept. 18 2023 among timber in the Van Winkle Hollow arm of the reservoir. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

A fine way to enjoy the colors of autumn is a fall foliage boat cruise on Beaver Lake.

