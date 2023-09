Oregon State University

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Summer 2023 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 3,385 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.

Making the list is Bella Vista resident Aimee Needham, Freshman, Business Administration.