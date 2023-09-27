The Weekly Vista
Charity bingo proceeds

by Staff Reports | September 27, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo St. Bernard Charity Bingo presents a check for $1000 to Marlo Hamilton (center) of NWA Children's Shelter on September 21. Presenting the check from St. Bernard at their bingo event are Diane Pribbernow (left) and Chuck Pribbernow (right). Bingo is played every third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.in the parish hall at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista. There is a snack bar available and everyone is welcome.

