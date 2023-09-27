Charity bingo proceeds

Submitted photo

St. Bernard Charity Bingo presents a check for $1,000 to Marlo Hamilton (center) of NWA Children's Shelter on Sept. 21. Presenting the check from St. Bernard at their bingo event are Diane Pribbernow (left) and Chuck Pribbernow (right). Bingo is played every third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista. There is a snack bar available and everyone is welcome.

Submitted photo

St. Bernard Charity Bingo presents a check for $1,000 to Marlo Hamilton (center) of NWA Children's Shelter on Sept. 21. Presenting the check from St. Bernard at their bingo event are Diane Pribbernow (left) and Chuck Pribbernow (right). Bingo is played every third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista. There is a snack bar available and everyone is welcome.

Submitted photo

St. Bernard Charity Bingo presents a check for $1,000 to Marlo Hamilton (center) of NWA Children's Shelter on Sept. 21. Presenting the check from St. Bernard at their bingo event are Diane Pribbernow (left) and Chuck Pribbernow (right). Bingo is played every third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista. There is a snack bar available and everyone is welcome.