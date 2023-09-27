Brothers meet yearly for golf in Bella Vista

The men of the Berry family gather from around the country annually to play golf in Bella Vista. They met Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Highlands Golf Course.

Six brothers, Lee, Tom, Malcolm, Walter, Danny and Kit Berry, discussed the annual event that they started 20 years ago.

The event is a golf challenge for all the men in the family to gather. One of the brothers observed years ago that they needed to stop only meeting at funerals and weddings and should instead meet for golf. At the time, Danny Berry was the only one living in Bella Vista. Now Lee and Malcolm also live in Bella Vista.

The brothers grew up in Wichita, Kan. Lee is the oldest, and Kit is the youngest, with a 20-year gap between them. They have four sisters, but the sisters do not attend the golf gathering. There were 18 relatives playing golf on Saturday.

Kit lives in Park City, Kan. He works for a hospice company as a chaplain. He has been married for 33 years and has four children and six grandchildren.

Tom lives in Andover, Kan. He is retired but works part time as a truck driver. He has been married for 45 years and has four children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Malcolm lives in Bella Vista. He retired in December and sold his dry ice company. He has been married to his wife, Pam, for 38 years and has three daughters and six grandchildren.

Danny lives in Bella Vista. He owns a local commercial masonry company. He has been married for 17 years and has two stepchildren and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Walter lives in Lawrence, Kan. He owns a dry ice business. He has been married for 41 years and has two children, two grandchildren and another grandchild on the way.

Lee lives in Bella Vista. He is retired after working in Boeing in Seattle for 25 years. He has been retired in Bella Vista for 19 years. He has been married for 15 years and has four children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Other members of the family gather from North Carolina, Colorado, Arizona and Iowa. The golf challenge is held usually the third or fourth week of September.

"We basically have a good time together," Malcolm said.

"This gathering is a way to come and enjoy life," Walter said.

"We really make it a point to get down here to spend time with each other, and we do pick on each other, but when push comes to shove, I know I can call on these guys and they're always there for me," Kit said.