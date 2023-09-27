Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 11

8:10 a.m. Police received a report on Dorking Lane that someone's home was spray painted and egged, and cheese was left in the driveway.

6:19 p.m. Police received a report on Branchwood Lane that someone was scammed out of $750 while trying to purchase a hedgehog.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

7:24 p.m. Police received a report on Eleanor Lane that someone was shooting fireworks off their deck. Police spoke with a boy's mother at the home and she said she would get her son to stop shooting off fireworks.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

10:56 a.m. Police received a report at Euston Road and Watson Drive that someone passed a school bus when it was stopped.

4:29 p.m. Police arrested Jessica McDonald, 35, in connection with out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Cooper House.

10:57 p.m. Police arrested Tommy Monroe Johnson, 57, in connection with driving while intoxicated, driving on suspended DWI and open container.

Thursday, Sept. 14

8:27 a.m. Police received a report on Elizabeth Drive of vandalism. Someone was caught on video removing a home's flagpole and throwing it in the trash.

Friday, Sept. 15

10:01 a.m. Police received a report on York Drive of a person going door to door saying he was with a solar company partnering with Carroll Electric, and Carroll Electric did not know who the person was.

8:32 p.m. Police arrested Joseph Charles Andrews, 27, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Wellington.

Saturday, Sept. 16

8:05 p.m. Police received a report at Blowing Springs pavilion that someone said the music was playing too loudly and if it didn't stop then "we're going to have problems." When police asked the person to elaborate on what they meant by "problems," they declined. Police told the person they needed to speak to the POA about the live music being an issue.

Sunday, Sept. 17

6:53 a.m. Police arrested Jo-Lea Marie Coleman, 21, in connection with domestic battery third degree, public intoxication and disorderly conduct following a call about two people screaming at each other on Basildon Circle.

11:35 a.m. Police arrested Carleton Michael Trouter in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor second degree, driving on a suspended license, impeding traffic and public intoxication during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and the Arkansas Highway 340 Exit.

3:47 p.m. Police arrested Osiel Garcia, 18, in connection with no insurance and driving on a DWI-suspended license during a traffic stop at Glasgow and Kirkpatrick.

6:11 p.m. Police arrested Frederick Piepenbrok, 51, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland.