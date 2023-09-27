Bella Vista Club News

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the Shepherd Springs/Ozark Highland Trail loop at Lake Fort Smith State Park near Mountainburg on Thursday, Oct. 5. The hike distance is 5.6 miles. Interested hikers may email [email protected] for more details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Benton County

Master Gardeners

Benton County Master Gardeners meet on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at Church of Christ Lodge, 816 NW 8th St., Bentonville. Guest speaker Corrin Troutman will speak on "Ethnobotany Plant Lore and More." Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with members offering help with technology issues. Meetings are open to the public.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects like the Helping Hands vegetable garden where fresh produce is donated to the food bank.

Master Gardener projects include education and beautification and are scattered all over Benton County. For more information visit home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Bella Vista

Christian Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speaker is Ann Varwig from St. Charles, Mo., and her message is titled "From Hate to Love, Nothing is Impossible."

A special feature is a Pie Auction for Stonecroft's Fall Fundraiser. Please plan to attend and take home a delicious pie.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations are essential by noon on Friday, Oct. 6. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected].

Bella Vista Traveling Sams

Bella Vista Traveling Sams will hold their second annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Lake Avalon picnic shelter. Members will vote on the winning chili and the winner takes home the traveling trophy currently held by John Parsons.

Bella Vista Traveling Sams is a service group of people who are members of the Good Sam travel organization, goodsam.com. Monthly activities are planned including meals out, tours, camping adventures and service projects.

Other activities planned for the remainder of 2023 include service days at Devil's Den State Park and a Christmas luncheon. For more information contact Jean Fitch Justice, 479-644-6154 or [email protected].

BV Garden Club

On Friday, Oct. 27, the club will hold its Card and Games Party from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Ln. Tickets are $15. The event includes raffle drawings and lunch. Players provide their own cards, games, and other materials.

Reservations can be made starting Sept. 28 at bellavistagardenclub.com. Proceeds from this event are used to provide scholarships for students studying horticulture at area colleges and universities.

The Bella Vista Garden Club was organized in 1972. It is composed of gardening enthusiasts learning and working together to enhance, preserve, educate and promote Arkansas and Bella Vista as a sanctuary for wildlife, natural beauty and environmental responsibility.

New Alateen Meeting

Available in NWA

An Alateen meeting in NWA is again available following the 2020-2021 pandemic. Meetings are being held weekly at First United Methodist Church in Bentonville, 201 NW 2nd St. Anyone age 8-19 who has been affected by someone's drinking is welcome to attend.

The meetings are on Saturdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m., which is the same time there is an open AA meeting in the church. Access to the Alateen meeting is through the side entrance, second floor past the elevator to the Junior High Room in the children's area.

