Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Sept. 11

McDonald's

201 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food residue and grease buildup around fry station and ice cream machine.

Wendy's

814 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One employee cooking was not wearing an effective hair restraint. Sides and top areas of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grease.

Sept. 12

Doe's Eat Place

2806 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified Food Safety Manager. No chlorine test strips. Wall seam behind handwash sink is coming apart, causing the wall to not be smooth and easy to clean. Floor in walk-in cooler for alcohol is rusting and falling apart. Multiple miscellaneous or unnecessary items located in storage area. Missing shield for light bulb fixture in prep area.

Slim Chickens Restaurant

1400 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Accumulation of sticky food residue on ice cream mixing machine.

Core violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer. Posted permit expired.

Sept. 13

Auntie Anne's

1 Airport Blvd, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Scoops in bulk product laying down in product. Container the sausage is stored in is cracked.

Core violations: None

Benton County Senior Center

3501 S.E. L St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two spray bottles of surface cleaner did not have legible labels.

Core Brewing Company

1 Airport Blvd, Bentonville

Priority violations: Boiled eggs stored above the load line in the prep table. Eggs not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Interior drop guard in the ice machine is visibly dirty.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Pulled portioned brisket containers stored above the load line are not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Back refrigerator is leaking water onto the floor.

Jimmy John's

500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ice buildup on back of fans in walk-in freezer.

Say Si Bon

1 Airport Blvd, Bentonville

Priority violations: Front row of sandwiches and boiled eggs are not at 41 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Packaged foods do not have the complete list of ingredients. Interior of ice machine drop guard is visibly dirty.

Core violations: None

Smashburger

500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: Prepped pork with a use-by date of 8/30/23 was present in the walk-in refrigerator at the beginning of the inspection.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Smokewood American Grill

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Employees not washing hands between glove changes. No sanitizer concentration being dispensed at the bar dish machine. Beverage dispensing nozzle holder is not draining so nozzle is sitting in liquid.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Sept. 14

Cadence Academy Preschool

1300 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Some areas of the cabinetry in kitchen area are falling apart, have lost their handles or have deep scratches on the surface.

Sept. 15

Mazzio's Pizza

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified Food Safety Manager. Hole (roughly 2 inch diameter) in wall in storage area with daylight is coming through. Employee preparing food had long hair and beard that were not effectively restrained. Shelf and wall next to fryer are coming apart, exposing a non-smooth surface that is hard to clean. This has caused a large amount of grease buildup. Floor around mop sink area has broken tile.

Sugar Creek Elementary School

1102 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

Priority violations: Dish machine is being used to wash dishes and sanitizer is not dispensing.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Thai Kitchen

707 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple containers of food were uncovered in front prep/cook area. Multiple flying insects throughout kitchen area.

Core violations: No certified Food Safety Manager. Multiple unlabeled containers of sauces in upright coolers. Back screen door has screening falling off of top of door. Daylight can be seen on both sides and bottom of back door. Walls have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Bottoms, handles and shelves of coolers and freezers have an accumulation of food residue. Walls throughout facility, particularly around the back storage area, have multiple cracks and peeling paint.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 11 -- Bentonville Public Schools Facilities Management, 8579 W. Ford Springs Road, Bentonville

Sept. 13 -- Bliss Nail Spa, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 8, Bentonville; Chipotle, 2400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Sept. 14 -- Central Park Elementary School, 1400 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; K'Zolis, LLC, 1540 Partridge Run, Bentonville; Spice of India, 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 9, Bentonville

Sept. 15 -- Tennie Russell Primary School, 1110 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville