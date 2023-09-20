The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran virtual clinic set for Sept. 28

by Staff Reports | September 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next monthly Virtual Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans on Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m.

During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one with staff at the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist with specific questions regarding their claims for VA benefits.

To reserve a time slot, veterans are asked to call 501-370-3829 by close of business Sept. 27.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their military service. This law helps VA provide generations of Veterans -- and their survivors -- with the care and benefits they've earned and deserve.

The main office of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is located at 2200 Fort Roots Drive in North Little Rock. It is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Veteran Assist Phone Line, 501-370-3829, is staffed Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Veterans and their family members may also take advantage of VA's new and easy-to-use online tool, Visitor Reporting Engagement Application (VERA), to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors.

For more information about VA benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

For information about PACT Act benefits, visit va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits.

Print Headline: Veteran virtual clinic set for Sept. 28

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Whitford, 101, plays Native American flute as a hobby
by Rachel Dickerson
New Northwest Arkansas Festival this weekend in Bella Vista
by Becca Martin-Brown
Calico Cut-Ups marks 30 years of spreading quilting joy
by By Deb Metz Special to The Weekly Vista
Safety and preparation keep hunting injuries at bay
by Flip Putthoff
POA to honor Trailblazers
by Samuel Clanton
ADVERTISEMENT