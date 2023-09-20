The Weekly Vista
Three-chapter meeting of Questers

by Staff Reports | September 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo The NW Arkansas Questers met Wednesday, Aug. 30 with a three-chapter meeting at the Highlands Pub in Bella Vista. Questers is an international organization and the focus of a chapter meeting is a program highlighting a collection, historic story or historic site. NW Arkansas has three chapters, Butterfield Trails, Happy Rackensackers and Trail of Tears. For more information about Questers, call either Betsy Mertz, 612-251-6988; or Virginia Reynolds, 479-715-6137.

Print Headline: Three-chapter meeting of Questers

