Submitted photo The NW Arkansas Questers met Wednesday, Aug. 30 with a three-chapter meeting at the Highlands Pub in Bella Vista. Questers is an international organization and the focus of a chapter meeting is a program highlighting a collection, historic story or historic site. NW Arkansas has three chapters, Butterfield Trails, Happy Rackensackers and Trail of Tears. For more information about Questers, call either Betsy Mertz, 612-251-6988; or Virginia Reynolds, 479-715-6137.

The NW Arkansas Questers met Wednesday, Aug. 30 with a three-chapter meeting at the Highlands Pub in Bella Vista. Questers is an international organization and the focus of a chapter meeting is a program highlighting a collection, historic story or historic site. NW Arkansas has three chapters, Butterfield Trails, Happy Rackensackers and Trail of Tears. For more information about Questers, call either Betsy Mertz, 612-251-6988; or Virginia Reynolds, 479-715-6137.

Print Headline: Three-chapter meeting of Questers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content