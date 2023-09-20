The Weekly Vista
The Weekly Vista obituaries for Sept. 20, 2023

by Staff Reports | September 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Obits


Jackie 'Jack' Marvin Plummer

Jackie "Jack" Marvin Plummer, 79, of Bella Vista passed away Sept. 14, 2023. He was born Feb. 1, 1944, in Lonoke to Marvin and Elizabeth Plummer.

Jack received a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Arkansas. He loved to play golf and took many trips with the Lady Razorbacks golf team and men's and women's basketball teams. He also worked with the Jacuzzi family for many years at Jason International in North Little Rock. When he was younger, Jack coached girls' softball in North Little Rock for almost 20 years. He was instrumental in getting equal fields and opportunities for young girls.

He was a loving husband and a member of Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynn Pruss; and daughter, Shellie Plummer.

He is survived by his wife, Dayna; and niece, Courtney Richmond of McKinney, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 N.E. Legacy Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.


