The Weekly Vista Obituaries: Sept. 14-20, 2023

David S. Clark

David S. Clark of Bella Vista died Sept. 8, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; a daughter, Barbara Morrison; two sons, Michael and Kenneth Clark; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 16, under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Howard J. Clausen, 83, of Bella Vista died Sept. 9, 2023, in Bentonville.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.





Marilyn Mae Brown

Marilyn Mae Brown, 91, of Brandon, S.D., died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Bethany Home in Brandon.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, S.D. Burial will follow at the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery.

Marilyn's children, Brenda Garrison (Chandler), Barbara Kusch (Kim) and Bradley Brown (Marleen); 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren are grateful to have shared her life.

Full obituary available at www.heartlandfunerals.com.











