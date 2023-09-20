RELIGION: Look for the truth behind the truth

When I was doing an advanced unit of Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) in preparation for becoming a chaplain, my instructor carefully told me that I should always "look for the truth behind the truth" if you really want to know the real situation. It was good advice and has served me well over the years.

I'll probably always remember the biblical story about Balaam, God's prophet, in Numbers 22-24 and II Peter 2:15-16. The story is relatively simple. Balak, the king of Moab, had witnessed the power of God's people and knew he was in serious trouble. So, he summoned Balaam to ask God to curse the Israelites while blessing Moab. However, God refused because He said, "they are blessed."

Apparently, Balak then offered even more enticement and Balaam asked God again. This time, God told Balaam to go with them. He wanted to teach Balaam a lesson.

This is where the story gets interesting. When they were going through a narrow place on the trail, God placed an angel with a sword in front of Balaam's donkey, and he refused to go further. Of course, Balaam was angry and tried again to get the donkey to go forward, but again he refused. After a third attempt, Balaam was about to kill his donkey when God opened the donkey's mouth and allowed him to speak to Balaam and defend his loyalty.

It was then that God opened Balaam's eyes and he could see the angel with the sword in front of him. His donkey had saved his life.

Now, think about this. God's prophet could not see the angel with the sword, but his donkey could. The obvious truth is simple. You would think that if a donkey could see the angel, surely a prophet of God could see him, but apparently not. It took a donkey to straighten out the prophet of God.

Again, the obvious was that Balaam must have been blind as a bat, but the truth was he did not want to follow God's instructions. II Peter 2:15 clarifies the situation by declaring that Balaam loved the wages of wickedness, and that it took a donkey to straighten him out.

That's the way it is in life sometimes. Most people appear to know right from wrong, the good and the bad, but too often they choose the wrong and the bad over the right and the good.

I remember going into a small conservative religious book store in Michigan one day looking for a particular book only to be told by the clerk that my book was not there because it was too liberal and I shouldn't be reading it. As I paused to look around, I noticed that this "conservative" book store operator did not hesitate to "sell" Jesus any way he could. There were pictures, pencils, bowls, stamps, etc., all of which bore the name of Jesus to encourage people to purchase them. I left wondering just who was the most liberal in that store.

How many times do we decide what we want to either do or acquire and then ask God to bless our decision? Sometimes God puts up little road blocks to slow us down and to prevent us from making the wrong decisions, but we ignore them until something big occurs (e.g. we have a donkey speak to us). We want our way and we really don't want God interfering with it.

Pastors and chaplains sometimes get caught up in this trap. They find themselves taking a particular stand because it is popular, brings in the most money, and makes them appear good to those around them. But raising money and finding prestige are not listed in God's qualifications for a church or its leaders, and acting like a law enforcement officer does not enhance a chaplain's calling. And yet, it is only a few who assume the role of a servant and eschew the rewards of society.

Law enforcement personnel also often find themselves conflicted. They do not make enough money as a salary to enjoy a good life, so they look for other ways to enhance their lifestyles. It inevitably gets them into trouble. And trouble too often erupts into bad behavior, on the street, in their private lives, and before the Almighty. There may not be enough donkeys to go around, but there are enough signs that God puts out to help them on their way.

We're all in this together. I have to regularly confess my shortcomings to God, and I'm sure you do, too. It's just so easy these day to take our eyes off of God and to focus instead upon the things of this world, but that road leads to destruction. Remember the song: "Turn your eyes upon Jesus, look full into his wonderful face; and the things of earth will grow strangely dim, in the light of his glory and grace."

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a diplomate-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author and not the agencies he serves.