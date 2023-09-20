Personal watercraft rules under review

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association is working on updating its regulations for fishing, boating and water sports -- specifically those pertainting to motorized personal watercraft.

POA Cheif Operating Officer Tom Judson on Sept. 13 gave a presentation to the Bella Vista Lakes Joint Advisory Committee, spelling out mostly minor changes to the rules for the sake of clarity and to account for personal watercraft that are new to the market.

"Over the last year, the Rules and Regulations Committee has been going through and trying to simplify the lanquage, change wording and so forth to make things easier to read and understand," he said. "This has been reviewed by the POA's general council, so from a legal backing, it is worded how he wanted it worded."

The language reads motorized personal watercraft "such as, for example, Jet Skis, Wave Runners, Sea-Doos and other similar types of personal watercraft are prohibited on all POA lakes."

Motorized surfboards, hydrofoils and other similar types of personal watercraft are specifically prohibited, as are any type of seaplane.

However, there are some exceptions to the rules, with a restriction: "Motorized personal watercraft such as kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards are allowed on all POA lakes, but they are restricted to travel no faster than five miles per hour."

Lakes Committee member Scott Sborov served on a subcommittee that went over the proposed changes and came up with lake-safety ratings for each type of personal watercraft.

"There's lots of new technology out there -- lot's of new personal watercraft," he said. "We were tasked with reviewing that and coming up with a logical solution to that, and a rational basis for if we're going to ban anything that's up and coming."

Sborov said kayaks, canoes and paddleboards utilizing a small motor are safer than conventional motorized personal watercraft.

"We liken those to more of like an e-bike situation where it's going to bring some more people out there that aren't used to going on those," he said. "Maybe some fishermen will want to troll around with those. But it's not going to be such a lake-safety hazard."

Pertaining to any watercraft on Bella Vista lakes, the proposed 2024 regulations clarify no-wake zones, stating, "Watercraft may not travel faster than five miles per hour nor may they create a wake in zones marked as 'no wake.'

"The following lakes are considered 'no wake' zones: Lake Avalon, Lake Brittany, Lake Norwood, and Lake Rayburn."

The regulations prohibit new registration of motorized watercrafts measuring 26 feet or longer. However, "Any motorized watercraft registered with the POA as of December 31, 2020, that are 26 feet in length or longer will be allowed to continue to renew their annual registration until the watercraft is sold, provided the POA annual registration never lapses."

Committee Chair Matt Champagne suggested waiting until next month to vote on the regulations as they will not take affect until January. The committee decided to have the working document posted to the POA website so members can review the changes and provide feedback if wanted.

Judson added, "If they object or have any concerns, they can come to the next meeting. That way we're not racing it through. We'll have it posted to our website for a month."