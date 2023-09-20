The Weekly Vista
Open Studios tour planned in Eureka Springs

by Staff Reports | September 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Eureka Springs opens its artistic heart to the public for Open Studios, offering a glimpse into the creative sanctuaries of 12 local artists and makers.

For two days only, Open Studios Eureka Springs will allow art enthusiasts to meet, engage and observe these individuals in their working studios -- a privilege not typically available to the general public.

This event will be held Oct. 14-15 to showcase the diversity of the local art scene, covering a range of mediums from painting and sculpture to woodworking and ceramics. Attendees will have the chance to explore the artist and maker studios, converse with the creators, and may even find a distinctive work of art to call their own.

Executive Director Jacqueline Wolven notes, "This event allows our local artists to share their creativity and provides the public with an intimate look into their artistic journey. It's an opportunity to connect, engage, and support our talented local artists and makers."

Beginning at 125 Spring Street, ticketholders will embark on a journey into artists and makers studios throughout Eureka Springs. This event is not just a tour; it's a curated experience designed to champion Eureka Springs' artist and maker scene.

The Open Studios tour is a fundraiser supporting Main Street Eureka Springs and OZ INC -- Northwest Arkansas' Artist and Maker Business Incubator.

Tickets are on sale now at MainStreetEurekaSprings.org.

Print Headline: Open Studios tour planned in Eureka Springs

