New center coming to UAMS

SPRINGDALE -- The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) broke ground Sept. 15 on the UAMS Health Orthopaedics & Sports Performance Center in Springdale, located at 5293 Wakins Ave.

The 115,000-square-foot center will be the home to UAMS' world-class orthopaedic care providers in Northwest Arkansas. These clinicians will provide personalized, state-of-the-art medical care and rehabilitation for the entire Northwest Arkansas community, including serving as the sports medicine and orthopaedics providers for Razorback Athletics.

For more information visit uams.edu.