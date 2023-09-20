Murder, honor, discipline in the 1st Arkansas Cavalry

Dr. Lisa C. Childs will be the speaker on "Murder, Honor and Discipline in Company M, 1st Arkansas Cavalry (USA)" at the Oct. 5 Civil War Round Table at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Childs will discuss six men in this unit who were deliberately killed by other Union soldiers in Summer 1864 in western Arkansas, starting with the assassination of Lieut. James Roseman by a private in his company and ending with the death of the man who killed Roseman.

In between, Sergeant John P. Todd (Mary Todd Lincoln's second cousin) deliberately and in "cool blood" killed the brother of the man who assassinated Roseman. Todd was then sentenced to death by general court martial. The same men who sentenced him to death immediately petitioned for his pardon. Released on parole to continue with his unit, Todd was credited with killing a well-known guerilla, Buck Brown, and eventually pardoned.

Known as a good storyteller, Childs is a historian of the long nineteenth century, especially the US South and Midwest. This spring, the Arkansas Historical Association awarded her the James L. Foster & Billy W. Beason Award for her outstanding contribution to Arkansas history with "Forging Community in the Ouachita Foothills of Southwest Arkansas: Duckett Township, Homesteading, Distilling and Race."

Her award-winning paper about women homesteaders in Arkansas's Ouachita foothills is forthcoming in the Arkansas Historical Quarterly. She is also working with Mike Pierce at the University of Arkansas, who is leading a collaborative project about Nelson Hackett, an enslaved man who fled from Fayetteville to Canada in 1841, only to be extradited to Fayetteville, provoking an international incident. Her current project is a book-length history of the Ouachita Mountains.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Thursday, Oct. 5 beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war.

The round table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road at 1885 Bella Vista Way.