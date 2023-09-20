Gordon Hollow Drive development to have 13 lots

Bella Vista residents have been speculating on social media and writing to The Weekly Vista about a development on Gordon Hollow Drive at Scotsdale.

The development is owned by Cooper Communities, and 13 lots are being developed, according to Jodie Latham of Cooper Communities.

The company cleared trees for a water line and an easement, then installed the water line. Following that, city codes required adding 12 inches of asphalt to each side of the road and re-striping the road, she said. Gordon Hollow Road has been closed during this work. It was anticipated the work would finish the week of Sept. 11 and then the road would reopen, Latham said.

She said she did not know what size homes would be built on the lots, but said Cooper Communities was simply selling them to the homeowners.

Latham also wanted to add that Cooper Communities donated land several years ago for an alternate route to be built from Scotsdale to Gordon Hollow instead of O'Neill Drive because O'Neill Drive was getting too busy with traffic from Walmart.