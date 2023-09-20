Garden club’s Yard of the Month goes to Hoods

Congratulations to Don and Esther Hood, whose home at 37 O'Neil Circle has been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for September. They were nominated by Peggy Evans, who noticed their beautiful yard while attending an estate sale next door.

The Hoods are both originally from Wyoming and grew up on farms -- Esther on an irrigation farm and Don on a dairy farm. They went to college at the same time but started dating after meeting at a horse race.

Don worked in range management and soil conservation, even measuring snow in the mountains. Esther worked as a secretary, bookkeeper and ran a daycare. After 30 years they moved to Nebraska where Don continued working in natural resources for the state. After a while, they both decided to go out on their own and start a nursery.

They worked hard over the next 16 years to build it into an 80-acre thriving enterprise. Esther planted 24,000 bedding plants each year for resale and together they maintained three greenhouses. Don oversaw shrubs, trees and perennials.

They moved to Bella Vista about 16 years ago and recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. They both take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front and side yards, and a backyard full of birds, plants and nature. Many local residents may remember Don helping out at the Bella Vista Computer Club for many years. He still helps friends in need.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Don and Esther for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round. The garden club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email at [email protected]. Please provide the address and the homeowners' names if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Submitted photo The Hoods

