Fines funding conservation education

Nearly three-quarters of a million dollars is available for Arkansas schools this year thanks to a partnership between the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission's division of rural services to turn poaching violations into education opportunities.

All wildlife-related fine money collected in each Arkansas county last year has been set aside by Game and Fish specifically for education grants teachers may use to increase conservation education efforts in their schools. The money is available through grants administered by Economic Development Commission.

Teachers and administrators have until Oct. 25 to apply for a conservation education grant at arkansasedc.com/rural-services/division/grants/wildlife-education-grant.

The amount of money available in each county is based upon the fines collected in that county and any unused funds from previous years. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply for these grants regardless of size or population.

Many hands-on education activities and programs are offered through Game and Fish. The wildlife fine money grants can help pay for materials and equipment.