Feeding brains

by Staff Reports | September 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo The Altrusa Club of Bentonville/Bella Vista gave 3,000 new books to OneCommunity for their multilingual multi-location summer reading program, Feed Your Brain. OneCommunitys mission is to bring communities together to build a better quality of life through education, outreach and service. The club believes that Todays readers - are Tomorrows leaders. From left, Club co-president Terri Gaither, Lulu Lopez and Julieta Ortiz from OneCommunity and club co-president Sue Sterling

Submitted photo

The Altrusa Club of Bentonville/Bella Vista gave 3,000 new books to OneCommunity for its multilingual multi-location summer reading program, Feed Your Brain. OneCommunity's mission is to bring communities together to build a better quality of life through education, outreach and service. The club believes that "today's readers are tomorrow's leaders." From left: Club co-president Terri Gaither, Lulu Lopez and Julieta Ortiz from OneCommunity, and club co-president Sue Sterling.

Staff reports

Print Headline: Feeding brains

