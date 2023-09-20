Feeding brains

Submitted photo

The Altrusa Club of Bentonville/Bella Vista gave 3,000 new books to OneCommunity for its multilingual multi-location summer reading program, Feed Your Brain. OneCommunity's mission is to bring communities together to build a better quality of life through education, outreach and service. The club believes that "today's readers are tomorrow's leaders." From left: Club co-president Terri Gaither, Lulu Lopez and Julieta Ortiz from OneCommunity, and club co-president Sue Sterling.

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Staff reports