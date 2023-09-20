Duke announces re-election bid in District 12

GRAVETTE -- Hope Hendren Duke of Gravette announces her intent to seek the Republican nomination for Arkansas House of Representatives and re-election to represent District 12, which includes Gravette, Decatur, Hiwasse, Maysville, Sulphur Springs and parts of Bella Vista.

Duke is a graduate of Gravette High School and also graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in education. She served six years on the Gravette School Board, is a licensed real estate agent and broker and is a former middle school teacher.

Representative Duke actively serves on the following committees: Education; Aging, Children and Youth, and Legislative and Military Affairs; and Legislative Joint Auditing.

"It is an honor to speak up and to cast votes for the folks of District 12. They work hard every day, and they expect the same from their representatives. I hope to continue being their voice in the future," Duke said.

Duke is a frequent volunteer in the Gravette schools, an active member of Kiwanis and an informed community supporter. She also serves as a teacher and director of children's ministries in her church.

Her husband, Grant, is a co-owner of Ozark Credit Cars in Gravette. They have three children.