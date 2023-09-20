Constitution Week

Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn presents his Constitution Week proclamation to Jody Rogers (left) and Sue Lynn Hanson of the Daughters of the American Revolution Monday evening, Sept. 18 during the City Council work session at District Court. Sunday, Sept. 17 marked the 236th anniversary of the framing of the United States Constitution. Flynn proclaimed the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Bella Vista, asking citizens to reaffirm the ideals of our founding fathers by protecting the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.