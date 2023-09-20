The Weekly Vista
Constitution Week

by Samuel Clanton | September 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Heidi Ann Willits/Special to The Weekly Vista

Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn presents his Constitution Week proclamation to Jody Rogers (left) and Sue Lynn Hanson of the Daughters of the American Revolution Monday evening, Sept. 18 during the City Council work session at District Court. Sunday, Sept. 17 marked the 236th anniversary of the framing of the United States Constitution. Flynn proclaimed the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Bella Vista, asking citizens to reaffirm the ideals of our founding fathers by protecting the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

