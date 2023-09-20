The Weekly Vista
College Honors

by Staff Reports | September 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Southern New Hampshire University

Two Bella Vista students are named to Southern New Hampshire University's Summer 2023 President's List. They are Cody Brush and Tiffany Brittain. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Print Headline: College Honors

