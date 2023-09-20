Calico Cut-Ups marks 30 years of spreading quilting joy





Thirty years ago, Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild began a journey of giving back, making lifelong friends and spreading the joy of quilting to Bella Vista and the surrounding Benton County communities.

The first president in 1993 was Mary Pumphrey, who chaired the first Quilt Show in 1996 and received Best of Show at the 2008 Quilt Show. To honor Mary, the guild established the Mary V. Pumphrey Memorial Scholarship fund, granting a yearly scholarship to students from Benton County who are seeking a degree in textiles. Her legacy of quilting and love of textiles continues.

Mary's daughter, Linda Pumphrey, has become a valuable member of the guild. Linda jumped right in helping with pattern writing for Beginner Quilting Kamp, Assistant Treasurer and is chairing the 2023 Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild Online Auction, running from Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. through Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

Linda brings a volume of experience in the quilting industry for more than 35 years. She worked with Mountain Mist batting, AccuQuilt and is a member of the International Quilt Museum Advisory Board, serving as the Acquisitions Committee Coordinator for the museum located in Lincoln, Neb.

The Pumphrey Family Gallery at the International Quilt Museum is a demonstration of her family's love of quilting. Recently, Linda shared her vast experience in the quilting world with Calico Cut-Ups, bringing Mary Pumphrey's quilting story full circle.

Throughout the years, Calico Cut-Ups has hosted quilt shows, block of the month programs and made thousands of charity quilts for Quilts of Valor, Habitat for Humanity and others. In 2022, Calico Cut-Ups gave 841 separate items of quilts (not including Quilts of Valor donations), tote bags, preemie blankets, pillowcases, bibs, fidget quilts, receiving blankets, etc., which found their way to children, families, veterans, and even scraps for dog beds.

Calico Cut-Ups serves Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Brookfield Assisted Living, Children's Advocacy Center, Concordia, Habitat for Humanity, Mercy NICU, NW Arkansas Children's Shelter, Quilts of Valor, Ronald McDonald House, UAMS Kids First and the VA Medical Center. Several small groups support these efforts: Special Projects, Silver Needle Quilters, Dog Beds and Quilters on the Go.

With an emphasis on education, national and local quilt speakers have enthralled guild members with award-winning quilts, tips, tricks and techniques to make the quilter's life easier, as well as bringing an appreciation for the beauty of different styles of quilts.

The guild has enjoyed topics and workshops such as Barn Quilts, collage making, fabric dyeing, color theory, and preparing a quilt for judging to name a few. In addition, the guild offers many small groups that emphasize completing requested items, learning special skills and having fellowship with like-minded quilters.

The love of quilting is encouraged by the Calico Cut-Ups. Member Gail Storm has coordinated both adult and kids beginning quilt "Kamps." These have been met with great enthusiasm. Calico Cut-Ups offers these free classes in January and February for adults and one week in the summer for kids ages 10 and up.

Calico Cut-Ups meets at 1 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month -- except May, November and December -- in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Rd., Bella Vista. Guests and prospective members are always welcome.

For more information visit calicocutups.com or email [email protected]. To bid in the upcoming online auction, go to benefitbidding.com/calicocutups.com.

Submitted photo One of the pieces in the Calico Cut-Ups online auction is "Dolly," by Luke Haynes. Luke is an internationally known artist. Art quilts made by Luke are in the permanent collections of the American Folk Art Museum, The International Quilt Museum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to name a few. Bidding begins xxxxxxxxxxxxxx at xxxxxxxxxxxxx a.m. and ends xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx at xxxxxxxxxxx. The online auction can be found at benefitbidding.com/calicocutups.com.



Submitted photo Butterfly March Quilt made and donated by Deb Metz, quilted by Laurie Davis is one of the items up for bid on the Calico Cut-Ups online auction. Bidding begins xxxxxxxxxxxxxx at xxxxxxxxxxxxx a.m. and ends xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx at xxxxxxxxxxx. The online auction can be found at benefitbidding.com/calicocutups.com.





