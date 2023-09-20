Busy weekend ahead

A busy weekend is in store with various activities taking place in Bella Vista and beyond. Here's what to expect:

Museum garage sale

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is hosting a fundraiser garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23.

Dale Phillips, co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates the museum, said, "I've got 10 vendors taking up about 15 spaces. I'm very pleased with that, but we still have room for more."

Participants may reserve a space up until the day before the event, for $25 each or two for $45. To reserve a space call Phillips at 812-899-2049.

The original plan was to set up vendors in the parking lot spaces; however, those plans have changed.

"We're having everyone set up around the Settlers Cabin so the parking lot will be available for parking," Phillips said. "It will probably be a lot more comfortable in the shade around the Settlers Cabin."

He said Jill Werner, who is known for selling her homemade jams and jellies to benefit the museum, will be part of the sale.

"In the past when we've done this as part of the citywide garage sale, a large number of visitors came into the museum. I anticipate a lot of visitors," he said.

He added the museum is primarily raising funds for an expansion to the building, plans for which are in their infancy, he said. In the meantime, funds will go toward the day-to-day operations of the museum.

"The only money we generate is what people pay to rent the spaces, and the museum will have a table with things our volunteers have donated, and the funds will come back to the museum," he said.

Presbyterian Church garage sale

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, located at 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22-23. The sale is cash only.

Organizer Sharon Warner said, "It's a big sale. We did this last year, and it was a huge success. We're hoping it is again this year. It also gives us ladies a chance to clean house and get rid of some stuff we've been promising ourselves we were going to do and never get around to it."

She said items for the sale have mostly been donated by church members, although some members have told their neighbors, and they have contributed as well.

She said there would be furniture, small appliances, dishes, exercise equipment, clothing, pictures, bedding, books, etc.

"You name it, and we've probably got it, she said."

She added there would be four or five food trucks on site for shoppers to visit.

A raffle will be held for "a gorgeous king-size quilt," she said, and a silent auction will be held for items including a baby buggy, a stay at a Wyndham Resort, jewelry and more.

Northwest Arkansas Festival

Also happening Sept. 22-24 will be the inaugural Northwest Arkansas Festival.

It will be held on the grounds of the old Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival at 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. The three-day event will feature barbecue and a BBQ cooking competition, a Backyard Chili Cookoff, room for 350 vendors of crafts and small business, music, a beer tent and a children's area.

Profits, after expenses and prize money is paid out, will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

For more information, see the feature story on page B1.

Bikes, Blues and BBQ

Outside Bella Vista, a large regional event is happening in Rogers on Sept. 20-23: Bikes, Blues and BBQ.

According to the event's website: "Bikes, Blues and BBQ is the world's largest charity motorcycle rally that benefits women, children and the under-served members of the Northwest Arkansas community. Over the course of our 20 years, we have raised over $3 million to local charities."

Encore Bookstore garage sale

The Bella Vista Public Library's Encore Bookstore will also hold a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22-23 at 1 Eccleston Lane (not at the library).

Paperback and hardback books will be available for 50 cents each, and other items will be available, such as puzzles, trinkets, DVDs and movies.

Funds raised will support various Bella Vista Public Library programs, according to information from Encore Bookstore.