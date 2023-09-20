Benton County, State Revenue offices relocating to Rogers

The Benton County offices for the Assessor, Collector, Election Commission, and the Rogers location for the Arkansas State Revenue Office are scheduled to move locations on Monday, Sept. 25. Temporary closures will be required to complete the transition. The moves are as follows:

The Assessor and Collector main offices will move from the Administration Building in downtown Bentonville to newly-leased space in the Benton County Rogers Office located at 2109 & 2113 W. Walnut St., Rogers.

The Arkansas State Revenue Office will move from its current location in Rogers to the Benton County Rogers Office located at 2117 W. Walnut St., Rogers.

The Benton County Election Commission will move from its current location in Rogers to its own building located at 1428 W. Walnut St., Rogers.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Community Risk Reduction and Planning Departments are scheduled to move locations. Both departments will move to the Administration Building located at 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville.

Visit the Benton County website, bentoncountyar.gov/moving, for a breakdown of the relocations.

Mailing addresses

The Benton County Rogers Office will house the Rogers Revenue Office and the main offices for the County Assessor and Collector along with a satellite office for the County Clerk. Each office has its own mailing address, but the main building is located at 2117 W. Walnut St., Rogers. Visit the Benton County website to view the mailing addresses.

Temporary closures

The Assessor and Collector D Street satellite offices will close for the entire day on Friday, Sept. 22. The State Revenue Office located at 2401 SW. D St., will remain open.

The Gravette and Siloam Springs satellite offices for the Assessor and Collector will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 22 to accommodate the network move. Online services for the Assessor and Collector will be down through the weekend and will return on Monday, Sept. 25.

The Community Risk Reduction and Planning Departments will be closed Sept. 25-26. Both departments will reopen their offices at 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Benton County Collector Gloria Peterson stated, "Due to the needs and growth of Benton County, our office has outgrown the current space. The move to Rogers will provide more space for our staff, more parking for the public, and room to grow. We look forward to continuing the same level of customer-service to the public at our new location."

Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell stated, "The County Clerk's Satellite Office has enjoyed the Rogers offices for the last five years, and we welcome the other departments who are now going to be joining us there."